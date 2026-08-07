Old Yeller: Social Media Clowns Trump's New Wigpiece

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

On Wednesday (August 5), President Donald Trump appeared before an audience in Las Vegas, Nevada to discuss his administration’s economic policy. But many on the Internet were paying to his apparently new hairpiece, and roasting him for how bad it looked.

Trump addressed the crowd at the Red Rocks Casino Resort and Spa, focusing on promoting new tax policies and touting one part of his “One, Big Beautiful Bill” agenda, which was the “No Tax on Tips” policy. He was joined by a fellow Republican, Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo.

“This past filing season, 440,000 tipped workers right here in Nevada saved an average of $10,000 on their taxes,” Trump claimed. “That’s all because of the fact that I said I was going to do it, and I got it done. And the Democrats will terminate it if they ever take office.”

Those watching clips from the speech online immediately noticed that something was different about his hair, fueling speculation that he might be sporting a new wig.