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Lil Wayne Slides In Rachel Beaver's DM, She Was All For It

Lil Wayne Slides In 'Teen Mom' Rachel Beaver's DM, She Was All For It

Lil Wayne’s bounce-back game is A1, as the rap legend was caught in 4K sliding into a reality TV star’s DM.

Published on August 7, 2026
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Lil Wayne
Source: handout / Republic Records

Lil Wayne’s bounce-back game is A1, as the rap legend was caught in 4K sliding into a reality TV star’s DM.

Shortly after announcing to the world that he’s single, Weezy isn’t wasting no time getting back in the field. Teen Mom star Rachel Beaver recently revealed that the New Orleans rapper popped up in her inbox. To be fair, according to the screenshots, she kicked things off first.

Beaver opened the conversation by telling Tunechi, “Fly me out I won’t say anything like the last one.” Well, the screenshots are out now, but we digress.

Wayne responded by asking for her number.

From there, the conversation moved to text messages, where the two appeared to be figuring out a time for Beaver to link up with the self-proclaimed greatest rapper alive in Los Angeles.

Beaver later spoke with TMZ, saying she doesn’t see anything wrong with having a little fun and getting a free flight to the West Coast.

“I don’t care if you’re Lil Wayne or Joe on the corner…you’re paying for my flight. That’s how I roll, and that’s just how it works.”

Later in the exchange, Wayne kept it short and direct, sending Beaver a late-night text saying, “want u.”

There’s no confirmation that the meetup has happened, but based on the messages, both sides seem down to make it happen.

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Lil Wayne Slides In 'Teen Mom' Rachel Beaver's DM, She Was All For It was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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