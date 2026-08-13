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CBS Still Has No Clue What To Do With Tony Romo After DUI Arrest

Tony Romo’s CBS Future Is Still Very Much Up In The Air

CBS says there’s no timetable for Romo’s return following his drunk-driving arrest, as the network weighs his legal situation.

Published on August 13, 2026
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There is still no return date for former NFL quarterback-turned-analyst Tony Romo after he was arrested last month on suspicion of drunk driving.

CBS Sports CEO David Berson told reporters at the network’s annual NFL season preview event in New York that Romo’s situation is “a personnel matter, and a legal one for Tony,” according to Deadline. “So I can’t speak to that aspect of things.”

From the network’s perspective, Berson said, the situation remains under investigation. “There is no timetable or final decision at this time,” he said.

Romo was pulled over on an interstate highway in Wisconsin last month after police suspected he was operating a vehicle while intoxicated. CBS immediately suspended its No. 1 NFL analyst “until further notice” and announced that J.J. Watt, previously the network’s No. 2 analyst, would take Romo’s place to start the season.

A court date is set for Sept. 21, just eight days after CBS’ first NFL broadcast of the season, and the outcome could play a role in Romo’s future with the network.

Another major consideration is Romo’s 10-year, $180 million contract, which reset the market for sports broadcasters when it was signed in 2020. Multiple reports have indicated that CBS and parent company Paramount are examining whether the deal’s morals clause could provide a way to part with Romo.

His performance could also factor into the decision. Romo became an immediate sensation when he entered the broadcast booth, earning the nickname “Romo-stradamus” for his uncanny ability to predict plays before they happened. But some critics now believe his performance has declined.

CBS also has to consider the potential distraction of Romo’s return. The network, which has had a relationship with the NFL for 67 years, could face a flood of headlines and social media chatter that overshadows its broadcasts.

“We have to consider the impact on our image and our brand,” Berson said. “That’s very important to us.”

Berson said the timing of the incident has made it particularly important for CBS to provide its NFL staff with certainty as the season approaches.

Fortunately for the network, it has options. Berson praised Watt, play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson, saying they are already “knee-deep in planning.”

“I have every confidence they’ll be great,” Berson said.

See social media’s reaction to Romo’s arrest and the consequences below.

Tony Romo’s CBS Future Is Still Very Much Up In The Air was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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