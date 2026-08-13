15 Greatest Black TV Theme Songs of All Time
- Black TV theme songs have become cultural touchstones, resonating beyond the shows themselves.
- These themes capture the resilience, aspiration, and excellence of Black communities across eras.
- The music has become synonymous with Black identity, style, and community on television.
Netflix just dropped the news that the vocal bible herself, Brandy Norwood, is lending her legendary pipes to a new rendition of the A Different World theme. Get ready to feel that HBCU spirit when it hits the streaming giant on September 24. The Cinderella star told TUDUM, “Singing this iconic theme song for A Different World means everything to me. It was one of those shows that I had to watch every time it came on. I remember the song and how it made me feel.”
This made us think about the iconic theme songs that made us feel deeply. From “Movin’ on Up” to the streets of Bel-Air, Black TV theme songs have done more than open shows. They have celebrated culture, reflected changing times, and created unforgettable moments that continue to unite generations through music.
1. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (1990-1996)
Performed by: DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince
Arguably the most iconic TV theme song ever. There may be no TV theme song more universally known. Will Smith turned the show’s premise into a rap that became a pop culture phenomenon. Even people who never watched the series can recite the opening.
2. Good Times (1974-1979)
Performed by: Jim Gilstrap and Blinky Williams
With its gospel-infused optimism and memorable refrain, “Good Times” captured the resilience of a working-class Black family in Chicago.
3. The Jeffersons (1975-1985)
Performed by: Ja’Net DuBois and Jeff Barry
We all wanted a deluxe apartment in the sky! “Movin’ on up” became the ultimate anthem of Black upward mobility and aspiration. There are few TV theme songs that are as instantly recognizable and culturally significant.
4. A Different World (1987-1993)
Performed by: Phoebe Snow (original version)
The jazzy, soulful opener evolved throughout the show’s run and perfectly reflected the energy of HBCU life. We categorize this as the soundtrack to Black excellence and college culture.
5. Soul Train (1971-2006)
Theme: “TSOP (The Sound of Philadelphia)” by MFSB featuring The Three Degrees
The opening music became synonymous with Black music, dance, and style across generations. No matter where you were, your granny’s house or your own house, you knew what time it was. It was more than a theme song; it was the sound of a cultural movement.
6. Sanford and Son (1972-1977)
Theme: “The Streetbeater” by Quincy Jones
Something about hearing this in the middle of the night because you left the tv on just feel so nostalgic. It is undeniably an instrumental masterpiece that remains instantly recognizable from the first note. Somehow, Quincy Jones turned a comedy intro into a timeless groove.
7. Martin (1992-1997)
Performed by: Martin Lawrence and others (various versions)
“How yall doing!?” gives pure 1990s Black sitcom energy. The energetic hip-hop-inspired opening matched the show’s fast-paced humor and urban edge. No one did it like Martin Lawrence.
8. Living Single (1993-1998)
Performed by: Queen Latifah
In a 90s kinda world, I am absolutely glad I got my girls. Queen Latifah’s empowering theme captured friendship, independence, and Black professional life in Brooklyn. It was the perfect celebration of Black women and community. Not to mention, we all attempted that high kick at the end.
9. The Proud Family (2001-2005)
Performed by: Solange featuring Destiny’s Child
I am going to go ahead and say that this is one of the strongest animated series themes ever created. What’s better than a Disney theme song with serious R&B credibility?
10. In Living Color (1990-1994)
Performed by: Heavy D & The Boyz
What’s a legendary theme song list without the sound of television pushing boundaries? The funky, high-energy intro reflected the show’s groundbreaking comedy and creativity.
12. Moesha (1996-2001)
13. Family Matters (1989-1998)
14. Girlfriends (2000-2008)
14. The Parkers (1999-2004)
Performed by: Countess Vaughn and Mo’Nique
The playful theme captured the chemistry that made the mother-daughter comedy a hit. The Parkers is heavily underrated while also being instantly nostalgic.
15. The Jamie Foxx Show
Performed By: Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx has always shown us how talented he is even in the beginning of his career when he worked at his aunt and uncles hotel while pursuing his acting career. The Jamie Foxx Show was packed with laughs, good vibes and displays of Jamie’s musical talent, which includes performing his own intro song ‘Here Comes Jamie Foxx.’ Honorable Mentions
Half & Half
One on One
15 Greatest Black TV Theme Songs of All Time was originally published on hellobeautiful.com