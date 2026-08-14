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REDDZZRUNDOWN: Diddy Countersues Lil Rod Over Alleged Stolen Footage

Diddy has countersued producer Lil Rod, accusing him of stealing hard drives containing private footage and allegedly providing it to third parties.

Published on August 14, 2026
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The legal battle between Sean “Diddy” Combs and producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones is heating up.

Jones, who worked on Combs’ The Love Album: Off the Grid, previously sued Combs in a lawsuit alleging sexual assault and claiming he was not properly compensated for his work. Jones sought $30 million in damages.

Now, Combs is firing back.

According to the claims discussed in REDDZZRUNDOWN, Combs’ legal team has filed a lengthy countersuit accusing Jones of stealing computer hard drives containing private footage of Combs.

The countersuit further alleges Jones provided or sold footage from the drives to third parties, including material allegedly connected to a Netflix documentary involving Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

Combs is seeking damages and the return of the computer drives. His legal team is also reportedly asking that any retained copies of the material be destroyed. The amount of potential damages could ultimately be determined at trial.

The latest filing adds another layer to the ongoing legal dispute between Combs and Jones, whose original allegations have been denied and challenged by Combs’ attorneys.

As both sides continue making competing claims in court, the dispute over the alleged hard drives and what they contain could become another major point of contention in the case.

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