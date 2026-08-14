DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Diddy Fires Back, Cardi B Gets Candid

Sean “Diddy” Combs may be behind bars, but his legal battles are far from over. Combs has filed counterclaims against producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, accusing him of stealing private footage and providing or selling the material to filmmakers. Jones previously sued Combs in a lawsuit in 2024 over allegations connected to his work on The Love Album: Off the Grid, including claims that he was not properly compensated.

Combs is now pushing back against Jones’ allegations and reportedly claims private material ended up in the Netflix documentary connected to executive producer 50 Cent. His legal team has also accused Jones of making defamatory statements.

Meanwhile, Cardi B is celebrating a full-circle moment with Old Navy — while revealing a surprising piece of her past. While discussing her ambassadorship, Cardi joked that she used to steal clothing from the retailer while she was in high school.

Now, she’s the face of the brand’s “Most Wanted” denim campaign, which has generated plenty of online buzz.

Finally, Tyga’s new album Starface is stirring up an entirely different controversy. According to the segment, Doja Cat criticized Tyga over his alleged use of AI music generator Suno in creating the project.

Doja didn’t hold back with her reaction, adding to the growing debate surrounding artificial intelligence and how it should — or shouldn’t — be used in music.