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Hayden Panettiere: Every Movie, TV and Voice Role She Ever Had

Hayden Panettiere built one of the most versatile résumés in Hollywood, spanning more than three decades of work across daytime television, animated family films, teen comedies, prestige drama and horror. Her career began before she could walk, appearing in commercials at just 11 months old before landing her first soap opera role at age four, and she never stopped evolving from there.

She became a household name playing Claire Bennet on “Heroes,” the indestructible cheerleader who helped define the show’s early success, and later earned two Golden Globe nominations as country star Juliette Barnes on “Nashville.” She also left her mark on horror fans as Kirby Reed in the “Scream” franchise, a role she returned to over a decade after her debut in the series.

Take a look below at Every Movie, TV and Voice Role Hayden Panettiere Ever Had.

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One Life to Live (TV series, 1994–1997) — Sarah Roberts

Panettiere’s first major acting role, playing a child character on the long-running ABC daytime soap opera.

Link to Hayden Panettiere interview 1995. Age 6