Claressa Shields Knocks Out Kaye Scott In Front Of A Star-Studded Crowd, Reminding Everyone Why She’s The GWOAT

Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

Claressa Shields remains undefeated.

The boxing powerhouse defeated Kaye Scott by sixth-round TKO in Atlanta, moving her record to 19-0 and adding the WBC and WBA middleweight titles to her already stacked résumé.

And she did it in front of a star-studded State Farm Arena crowd that included Brandy, Usher, Porsha Williams, and more.

Atlanta gave Claressa the ultimate hometown-style sendoff into the ring. Latto walked her out, rapping alongside the champ as she made her entrance in a sparkling red, white, and gold GWOAT look.

Claressa Shields’ Fight Was One Of The Hottest events In The ‘A‘

Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

Claressa’s fit matched the moment. She wore a sparkling red, white and gold boxing set, with “GWOAT” across her cropped top, matching trunks, and gold boots.

Her dramatic hooded cape brought even more style and personality. The back featured an eagle, an Atlanta skyline and “GWOAT 19X WORLD CHAMPION” spelled out in rhinestones.

The look was bold, flashy and fierce – exactly what we’d expect a champ to wear.

The Stars Came Out — And Ray J Got In The Ring

Celebrities weren’t just sitting ringside. Some were also part of the show — well, kind of.

Ray J surprised fans when he stepped into the ring against Orlando Brown for a three-round celebrity boxing match and came away with the win. The two have a long-standing beef, with varying opinions on how it started, and their match gave them a chance to finally settle some of that tension in the ring.

Following the fight, bloggers caught up with Brandy to ask how she felt about Ray J’s win. She smiled and said she was proud of him.

Atlanta gave Claressa Shields the kind of night that matched her energy — big names, big entrances, and plenty of attention. She gave it right back with another championship performance and yet another reminder of why the GWOAT keeps people talking.

Claressa Shields Knocks Out Kaye Scott In Front Of A Star-Studded Crowd, Reminding Everyone Why She’s The GWOAT was originally published on hellobeautiful.com