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How to navigate changing bank rules when buying an investment property

Changing bank policies can impact your ability to buy real estate. Learn how to secure an investment property under current lending terms.

Published on August 31, 2026
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Bank lending rules for an investment property
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You don’t have to put your property investment dreams on hold just because the banks are changing rules. Knowing the bank deposit rules and the updated Debt-to-Income (DTI) limits can still help you secure an investor loan.

Dealing with changing bank rules while buying an investment property can be overwhelming for you. However, there is a lot of momentum in the market. PwC reveals global deal volumes hit $888.6 billion, a 14% year-on-year gain.

Even as banks tighten scrutiny, there is still strong investor activity. If you’re an investor, missing one new requirement can negatively affect your financing. Knowing what to do will give you a clear roadmap that helps you close with confidence.

What Lending Criteria Are Changing for Investors?

The lending criteria are changing. As an investor, the banks want more proof from you that you can handle a lot of debt. Here is what’s changing:

Higher Deposit Expectations

Banks need larger deposits for investor loans. For example, as an investor lending on existing homes in New Zealand, you need to place a 30% deposit. You need quite a bit of cash before the bank can look at your application.

Stricter Debt-To-Income Limits

To reduce household risk, most regulators are capping high-DTI lending. A higher DTI ratio can hold you back, reducing your borrowing capacity.

The 2026 APRA rule applies separately to investor and owner-occupier portfolios. As a result, the investor segment may face tighter restrictions soon.

Tighter Serviceability Assessments

Although you may have a large deposit and a low DTI ratio, you still have to show that you can afford the repayments. As a result, lenders will be stress-testing repayments at higher interest rates.

While this may reduce the maximum loan amount you qualify for, the bank wants you to get property that can support itself at higher interest rates. If you want more, you must show that you have a strong financial position and proper documentation.

How Do Bank Deposit Rules Affect Your Purchase?

With a large deposit, your bank’s risk reduces, so your chances of approval increase. Once you have a stronger equity position, you can access better interest rates. To plan yourself, you can use an Opes Partners deposit guide to know:

  • How much you need to save
  • How new-build incentives may apply
  • How equity from existing properties can be used

Remember that deposit requirements vary based on your country, lender, and property type. Make sure you talk to your mortgage adviser who knows the current bank deposit rules in your market.

Can I Reduce My Debt-to-Income Limits?

You can improve your chances of mortgage approval by lowering debt-to-income limits. Here is what you can do to boost your position:

  • Pay down existing debt
  • Increase your income
  • Avoid new large debts before applying
  • Use a co-borrower with high income

Good preparation will increase your approval rates in a tightening market. Start early and be realistic about borrowing capacity.

Navigate the Investment Property Financing Market With Ease

With the changing bank rules, you have to be very keen when buying investment property. Your numbers and the deposit have to be accurate. Working with a professional will stop you from making financing mistakes.

Explore our page for the latest news.

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