Listen Live
Close
Sports

The Fumble: Enes Kanter's Ejection, 49ers Owner's Prostitution Arrest

The Fumble: Enes Kanter’s WNBA Ejection, 49ers Owner’s Prostitution Arrest, & More

Debating the week's latest news in sports culture.

Published on August 30, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WNBA: AUG 23 Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The WNBA’s trans women-in-sports debate continues.

Enes Kanter has been attempting to troll his way into a roster spot to test the WNBA’s patience, which has led to a spat with Natasha Cloud that got him ejected, and Cameron Brink calling him “a piece of sh-t.”

The Fumble cohosts are breaking down Kanter’s stunts and are especially upset that he’s doing it at such an integral time of the league’s growth.

“The idea that he would target women in the WNBA, just as they’re getting their bearings, just as they’ve begun to soar and be compensated adequately to take this moment and to make it about yourself and whatever agenda you’re trying to push… I don’t respect it at all,” said Rodney.

It may only be preseason, but the San Francisco 49ers are going through it. Deebo Samuel’s surprise comeback, Kyle Shanahan’s car accident, and now owner Jed York getting arrested during a prostitution sting.

The jokes have been plentiful, sure, but not at the expense that he should face any real consequences, leading to The Fumble cohosts to speak on if prostitution should be legal.

And for Rodney, “if you’re a feminist, you really should be in support of prostitution, and I’m a feminist. I’m not a John, but I do support a woman’s right to make money off of her body.”

He also says that York deserves some empathy because he’s going through a divorce, adding he’s “probably downtrodden and this space probably made him feel like a king to a degree.”

For this week’s guest, we chopped it up with Olympic great Justin Gatlin on all things track, Sha’carri Richardson and Noah Lyles.

SEE ALSO

The Fumble: Enes Kanter’s WNBA Ejection, 49ers Owner’s Prostitution Arrest, & More was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Kanye West on Drink Champs

Kanye West Shows Support For Lil Durk, Pulls Up To Trial

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Signs Executive Order To Rename Lake Ontario as "Lake America"

Donald Trump Hilariously Trolled After Renaming Lake Ontario

Hip-Hop Wired
Deputy Sheriff Police

Florida "Deputy of The Year" Quits In Disgrace After Ex-Girlfriend Reveals Racist Behavior

Hip-Hop Wired
A group of people, mostly men, posing together in a black and white photograph. The sign above them reads "ORGANIZED RHYME".

Biggest Takeaways From Fat Joe's New Album ‘Organized Rhyme’

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Breaking News

Breaking News

Obituaries  |  J. Bachelor

Country Music Icon Dolly Parton Dead at 80

Comments
Dining Review of Dogon
3 Items
The DMV  |  Mion Edwards

D.C. Restaurant Week Returns With Dining Deals Across the DMV

Comments
Camouflage-themed radio contest promotion offering $1000 prize for best camouflage outfit, with instructions to submit photos online.
Contests  |  kysdc Staff

No Limit Camo Challenge

Comments
26 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Social Media Erupts With Hilarious Reactions To Kenya Moore’s Suspected Cosmetic Sorcery

Comments
40 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

No Baddie Left Behind! A Back-To-School Gallery Of Teacher Baes Who Enrich Young Minds While Making The World A Better Place

Comments

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close