Aaliyah’s Haunting Final Texts To Boyfriend Dame Dash Before Tragic Plane Crash Revealed — ‘She Knew The Plane Wasn’t Right’

Source: George De Sota / Getty

August 25 marked 25 years since singer Aaliyah and her crew died in a plane crash in the Bahamas, so Us Weekly sat with some of her loved ones to speak about the final moments they shared with her.

One of those who spoke up was Roc-A-Fella cofounder Dame Dash, who was her boyfriend at the time.

Dash revealed she felt so wary about the plane before boarding it, but ultimately got on it to film the ‘Rock the Boat’ video.

“She texted me saying, ‘I don’t like the plane.’ I told her, ‘Don’t get on it.’ However, she said she had to do it for the video,” he told Us. “She knew the plane wasn’t right, and she was always scared of planes.”

Since Aaliyah’s fear of flying was known, Dash said she had ways of trying to overcome it.

Source: Steve Eichner / Getty

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