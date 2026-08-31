DMV LOCAL RECAP: Uber Adds Live Video for Teen Rides

As students across the DMV settle back into their school-year routines, Uber is introducing a new safety feature that could give parents another way to keep tabs on their teens while they’re on the road.

Uber announced that it is rolling out live video streaming for Teen Accounts, allowing a linked parent or guardian to check in on an eligible ride in real time. The video comes through the front-facing camera on the driver’s smartphone, giving parents a view inside the vehicle while their teen is riding.

When live video is available, the linked parent or guardian receives a push notification after the trip begins. If they decide to watch, both the teen and the driver are notified that the livestream is active. The stream automatically ends once the ride is completed.

Uber says the livestream is encrypted and only the linked parent or guardian can view it during the active trip. The driver, teen and guardian cannot access the recording afterward. Uber told ABC News that encrypted recordings are automatically deleted after 14 days unless they’re connected to a safety report.

The feature builds on safety tools already included with Uber Teen Accounts, such as live trip tracking, PIN verification and RideCheck. Teen Accounts are currently available in Washington, D.C., while Uber says the new live-video feature will expand nationwide over the coming weeks.

Uber initially launched Teen Accounts in 2023, allowing riders ages 13 to 17 to request rides through accounts linked to a parent or guardian.

For DMV parents juggling school, sports, work and after-school activities, the new feature could provide another layer of visibility when their teens need to get around without them.