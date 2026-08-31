DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: New Music Drops & Kehlani Sets New DMV Date

It’s a packed New Music Friday, with some major names giving fans plenty to add to their playlists. Rod Wave is officially back with Don’t Look Down, a 20-track project marking his latest full-length release. Meanwhile, Erykah Badu has returned with a new full-length project produced alongside The Alchemist, marking a major comeback for the singer after more than a decade without a full-length album.

Yung Miami is also keeping “Spin That” going with not one, but two new remixes. The U.S. version brings Lil Baby and Kodak Black into the mix, while the international remix features Shenseea, Davido and Vybz Kartel. Meanwhile, there’s good news for DMV Kehlani fans.

After postponing shows due to health issues that left her unable to perform, Kehlani has rescheduled her Merriweather Post Pavilion stop in Columbia, Maryland, for Sept. 6. Durand Bernarr is also set to join her for the rescheduled date.

And the BeyHive has something else to debate. Beyoncé is celebrating the 20th anniversary of B’Day with a special deluxe vinyl release priced at $150. The anniversary package includes the vinyl and an accompanying booklet, but the price tag has sparked plenty of conversation among fans online.

Plus, Kanye West made an appearance at Lil Durk’s trial dressed in all black, adding another headline to an already busy week in entertainment.