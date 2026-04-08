2nd Annual Royal Showdown Battle of the Bands

The 2nd Annual Royal Showdown Battle of the Band Showcase is set to bring music, energy, and school pride to Ballou High School on May 2nd at 2:30 pm. The event will feature performances from the marching bands of Ballou High School and Bowie High School, going head-to-head in a spirited musical battle.

Hosted by Problem Child, the showcase celebrates marching band culture and community talent. Tickets are available now for those looking to experience the competition live.



Purchase your tickets now!