Cash Money & No Limit Tour Brings Hip-Hop Legends to DC

Cash Money and No Limit are bringing decades of Southern hip-hop hits to one stage. The Cash Money & No Limit Tour lands at Capital One Arena on Thursday, October 8, led by Birdman and Master P.

The lineup is packed with artists who helped define an era, including Mannie Fresh, Silkk the Shocker, B.G., Mia X, Mac, Fiend, Mercedes, Choppa and Mr. Serv-On, plus special guest Lil Boosie.

From Cash Money classics to No Limit anthems, D.C. fans can expect a night built around two labels that left a lasting mark on hip-hop. Get ready to throw it back and hear some of the biggest records from their catalogs live in the District.

Tickets are available now at BMNShows.com.