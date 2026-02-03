Celebrate Heart Health Month with the 18th Annual DMV Links Red Dress Event!

Join us for the 18th Annual DMV Links Virtual Red Dress Event on Friday, February 6, in honor of National Red Dress Day! Led by 15 Chapters of The Links, Incorporated across DC, Maryland, and Northern Virginia, this signature event puts women’s heart health front and center.

Themed “Ladies First”, and in partnership with the American Heart Association, this inspiring evening will bring together health experts, advocates, and influencers to discuss critical topics such as perimenopause, menopause, and maternal health, and how they relate to heart disease.

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death among women, and this FREE community event is designed to spark conversations, answer questions, and empower women to prioritize their health.

Special Guests Include:

Michelle Bernard, President, Capital City (DC) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated

Tameka Tunsil, President, Arlington (VA) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated

Medical Expert (TBD) and other special call-ins

How to Participate:

Submit your questions in advance via email

Tune in live on Facebook Live and YouTube

and Participate for a chance to win exciting prizes, including VIP tickets to the Sherri Shepherd Show, Commanders tickets, resort stays, HBCU Honors taping tickets, and more

Event Details:

Date: Friday, February 6

Friday, February 6 Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

8:00 p.m. ET Location: Streaming on Facebook Live and YouTube

Don’t miss this opportunity to put “Ladies First” and take charge of your heart health!

RSVP HERE

dmvlinksreddress26.eventbrite.com