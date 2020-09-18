Back To Events

Join Lil Bacon Bear for the EMOC/REIGN Virtual Vibes Surviving to Thriving Conference!

Chaise Management Group Student Empowerment Conference
  • Date/time: September 26th, 10:00am to 3:00pm
  • Venue: EMOC/REIGN CONFERENCE
  • Phone: REGISTER NOW!
  • Address: Virtual Vibes Surviving to Thriving Conference!, ONLINE - MICROSOFT TEAMS
  • Web: More Info

Join Lil Bacon Bear Saturday, Sep 26th for the EMOC/REIGN Virtual Vibes Surviving to Thriving Virtual Conference!

  • Conference is 10am-3pm ONLINE thru Microsoft Teams!
  • Lil Bacon Bear will be the Guest DJ!
  • Don’t miss this virtual conference dedicated for DCPS 6th-12th grade students of color where they can experience and participate in exciting workshops and connect with friends and peers.
  • Guest Speakers: Brittany Packnet-Cunnigham and Jason Reynolds
  • Registrants will have a chance win amazing GIVEAWAYS!  Register now at bitly.com/EMOCReign  Register by 9/21 to receive FREE SWAG before the conference!
  • Fun and engaging workshops that include; yoga, cooking, healthy hair care, college access, entrepreneurship, and much more

