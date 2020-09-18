Join Lil Bacon Bear for the EMOC/REIGN Virtual Vibes Surviving to Thriving Conference!

Join Lil Bacon Bear Saturday, Sep 26th for the EMOC/REIGN Virtual Vibes Surviving to Thriving Virtual Conference!

Conference is 10am-3pm ONLINE thru Microsoft Teams!

Lil Bacon Bear will be the Guest DJ!

Don’t miss this virtual conference dedicated for DCPS 6th-12th grade students of color where they can experience and participate in exciting workshops and connect with friends and peers.

Guest Speakers: Brittany Packnet-Cunnigham and Jason Reynolds

Registrants will have a chance win amazing GIVEAWAYS! Register now at bitly.com/EMOCReign Register by 9/21 to receive FREE SWAG before the conference!

Fun and engaging workshops that include; yoga, cooking, healthy hair care, college access, entrepreneurship, and much more

