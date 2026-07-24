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Free Lucha Libre Wrestling Returns to Anthem Row This Saturday

Mexican Luchadores, Capital Combat Championship Wrestling, live DJs, local artists, and food vendors take over Anthem Row for a free outdoor wrestling festival in Downtown D.C. on July 25.

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A wrestling and lucha libre event poster for "Downtown DC Ringside at Anthem Row", featuring two wrestlers in colorful costumes.
  • Date/time: Jul 25

Get ready for an action-packed afternoon in Downtown D.C.! Ringside at Anthem Row returns on Saturday, July 25, bringing free live wrestling matches from Mexican Luchadores and Capital Combat Championship Wrestling (C3W)to the heart of the city. The festival also features live music from DJ Harry Hotter, interactive art, food and drink specials, and family-friendly fun from 3 to 8 p.m. Whether you’re a longtime wrestling fan or just looking for a unique summer event, this free outdoor experience is one you won’t want to miss.

Reserve your free spot by registering today. 

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