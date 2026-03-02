Get Ready for the 2026 Step Olympics: GOLD RUSH!

The DMV’s ultimate high school step showdown is back! Join us on Saturday, March 14, at Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Greenbelt, MD, for The 2026 Step Olympics: GOLD RUSH, hosted by the Lady Raiders and Dem’ Raider Boyz.

Come witness the hottest step teams from across the country compete for cash prizes, medals, trophies, and the glory of being crowned champion!

Doors open at 4 PM, and the show kicks off at 5 PM. With jaw-dropping performances, fierce competition, and a new Fan Favorite Award decided by you, this is one step show you don’t want to miss. Free on-site parking is available, so bring your family and friends and cheer on your favorite team!