Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

Home Team Kickoff Watch Party

Add to Calendar
Home Team Watch Parties
  • Date/time: Sep 7, 12:00pm
  • Venue: Home Team Kickoff Watch Party
  • Address: 731 Cady Dr, Fort Washington, MD

Join us for our Home Team Kick Off Watch Parties! We’re cheering on the HOME TEAM at HOME at MaryLou’s! Admission is FREE! We’ll see you at MaryLou’s (731 Cady Dr, Fort Washington, MD 20744)

More from 93.9 WKYS
Trending
27 Items
Entertainment

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

25 Items
Sports

Top 25 Funniest NFL Player Names (Past & Present)

13 Items
Entertainment

Druski Dons Whiteface In New “Proud American” Skit, Social Media Is In Stitches

Celebrity

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 111

Entertainment

Paris Jackson Criticizes Upcoming Michael Jackson Biopic

KYS Kares Submit Non-Profit
Local

KYS Kares [Submit Your Non-Profit Here]

Celebrity

The Lo’Down: Lil Nas X, India Love, and Cardi B

Reddzz Rundown V3
2:06
Pop Culture

Reddzz Rundown: Cardi B Testifies & Boosie Faces Prison

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close