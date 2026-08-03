Registration Now Open for CBCF’s 55th Annual Legislative Conference

The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF) invites attendees from across the country to register for the 55th Annual Legislative Conference (ALC55), happening September 16–20, 2026, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

Held under the theme “Rooted, Ready, & Rising,” this year’s conference will bring together thousands of elected officials, policy experts, students, advocates, professionals, and community leaders for dynamic conversations, networking opportunities, professional development, and signature events that shape the future of Black America.

ALC55 also marks a historic milestone as the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation celebrates its 50th Anniversary, commemorating five decades of leadership, service, advocacy, and impact.

Attendees can take advantage of early-bird registration, purchase tickets for signature events, and book accommodations through the official hotel block. Whether you’re looking to grow your network, gain valuable insights, or be part of history, ALC55 promises an unforgettable experience rooted in legacy, focused on progress, and dedicated to building the future.

Register now and be part of one of the nation’s premier gatherings for leadership, policy, and empowerment.