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VSUAA Prince George’s County Chapter Hosts Scholarship Day Party in DC

Celebrate HBCU pride, culture, and community while supporting the next generation of Virginia State University students at this scholarship fundraiser in Washington, D.C.

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  • Date/time: Jun 6, 2:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: Royal Sands Social Club 26 N St SE, Washington, DC 20003

Calling all HBCU alumni, Divine Nine members, and supporters of higher education! The VSUAA Prince George’s County Chapter is bringing the energy to Washington, D.C., with its Scholarship Day Party on Saturday, June 6. Guests can enjoy live music, line dancing, networking, and plenty of HBCU pride while raising money for a meaningful cause.

The event takes place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Royal Sands Social Club, and 100% of proceeds will go toward scholarships for deserving students attending Virginia State University. Attendees are encouraged to represent their alma mater and wear their school colors or organizational paraphernalia as they celebrate community, culture, and education. Tickets are available now.

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