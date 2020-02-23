2020 NAACP Image Awards Winners

This year the 51st NAACP Image Awards were broadcasted on BET. This elegant event showcasing Black excellence aired Saturday Feburary 22nd and the stars definitely showed up.

One of tonight’s winners included our Urban One family, TV One in the Outstanding News/Information – (Series or Special) category on their “UnSung” series! See more of this year’s Winners Below and see the full list here https://naacpimageawards.net/