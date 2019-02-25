All the Times Billy Porter Stepped out and Slayed

American performer and actor Billy Porter always puts on a show when he’s on the stage. But can we talk about all the time he has snatched our wigs slaying from New York Fashion Week to the Oscars?!
91st Academy Awards (Oscars 2019) held at the Dolby Theatre actor,movie,film,actress,entertainment,director,producer,hollywood,writer,red carpet,oscars,awards,arrivals,dolby theatre,hollywood & hyland,creative team,91st oscars 2019,91st academy awards,awards season,a.m.p.a.s.
The Actors Fund’s Career Transition For Dancers Masquerade Ball held at the Marriott Marquis Hotel – Arrivals. red carpet,ornate mask sunglasses
The Actors Fund’s Career Transition For Dancers Masquerade Ball held at the Marriott Marquis Hotel – Arrivals. full length,red carpet,ornate mask sunglasses
Opening night for Head Over Heels at the Hudson Theatre – Arrivals. full length,red carpet
Annette Bening and David Rockwell honoured at the New York Stage and Film Winter Gala, held at The Plaza Hotel
New York Premiere of ‘The Get Down’ at Lehman Center for the Performing Arts – Arrivals netflix,red carpet,the get down,crazy black and white suit
Blue Jacket Fashion Show held at Pier 59 Studios as part of CFDA’s New York Men’s Fashion Week red carpet
76th Annual Golden Globe awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel – Arrivals golden globes
HBO’s Official Golden Globe Awards After Party red carpet
Broadway opening night for To Kill A Mockingbird at the Shubert Theatre – Arrivals. full length,red carpet
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 21: Billy Porter arrives at the 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/FilmMagic) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,one person,embellishment,arts culture and entertainment,usa,hat,adult,topix,looking at camera,arrival,california,males,women,hollywood – california,award,gold colored,top – garment,pants,blazer – jacket,regent beverly wilshire hotel,four seasons hotel,fedora,wide brim,turtleneck,essence – magazine,essence black women in hollywood awards,long necklace,wide leg pants,black pants,black hat,gold blazer,white color,black color,beverly hills – california,billy porter,embellished blazer
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 12: Actor Billy Porter attends The Blonds Fall / Winter 2019 runway show at Spring Studios on February 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/FilmMagic) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,one person,embellishment,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,looking at camera,actor,males,sunglasses,fashion,beige,three quarter length,drop earring,catwalk – stage,fashion show,top – garment,new york fashion week,layered,bizarre fashion,waistcoat,crop top,menswear,the blonds,three quarter length sleeve,white color,spring studios – new york,billy porter,autumn winter fashion collection
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 06: Billy Porter attends Tom Ford FW19 Fashion Show at Park Avenue Armory on February 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Amber De Vos/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,sunglasses,fashion,brown,metallic,fashion show,top – garment,blazer – jacket,shiny,turtleneck,brocade,armory,tom ford – designer label,park avenue,smoking jacket,brown blazer,black color,shawl collar,billy porter
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 09: Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez attend the Christian Siriano FW19 Runway Show at Top of the Rock on February 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,hat,pink color,new york city,dress,fashion,green color,silver colored,top – garment,warm clothing,fur,sleeveless dress,wide brim,turtleneck,fur coat,hot pink,silver dress,pink coat,green hat,sleeveless,round neckline,danielle brooks,white color,coat – garment,mj rodriguez – actress,billy porter
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 07: Billy Porter is seen outside the Tadashi Shoji show during New York Fashion Week: Women’s Fall/Winter 2019 on February 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images) vertical,photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,usa,adult,new york city,blue,males,women,two people,yellow,fashion,eyeglasses,brown,candid,shirt,day 1,fashion show,tadashi shoji – designer label,warm clothing,new york fashion week,fur,skirt,fur coat,street style,yellow shirt,blue skirt,brown coat,dark blue,coat – garment,billy porter,autumn fashion collection
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 10: Billy Porter attends the Lanyu front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Industria Studios on February 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,fashion,fashion show,new york fashion week,front row,billy porter,lanyu – designer label
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 10: Billy Porter attends the Prabal Gurung FW19 Fashion Show at Spring Studios on February 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,fashion,fashion show,spring summer collection,urun – designer label,billy porter
2016 YoungArts Backyard Ball Gala at the YoungArts Campus – Arrivals red carpet