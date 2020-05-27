Chris Brown has been busy living his best life with his daughter Royalty and the newest addition to the family Aeko Brown.

Now we know Breezy is a new man and does not like putting his business on the gram. The fan base we all know as “Team Breezy” has done some digging and found Chris Brown’s second baby mama. Ammika Harris is the mother of Aeko Brown. Ms. Aeko Harris is stunning but there is something that we cannot ignore. If you look at some of her photos, she kinda favors one of Chris Brown’s past lovers. Who are we talking about? The one that got away, Karrueche Tran!

The past lovers were on and off for quite a while until news broke that Breezy was expecting a baby with another girl and that was the last straw for Karreuche. Did we mention that the girl Chris was having a baby with was Karrueche’s friend, Nia Guzman?

We collected some photos between Chris Brown’s baby mama Ammika and ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran. Do you think they favor each other in any way?!

Related: Bruh: Karrueche Tran & Victor Cruz Facetime 20 Hours A Day

Related: Alicia Keys Shares Some Of Her High School Photos

Related: Angela Simmons Thirst Trap Quarantine Photos

Does Chris Brown’s Baby Mama Ammika Look Like His Ex Karrueche? [Photos] was originally published on rnbphilly.com