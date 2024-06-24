Listen Live
National

Fireworks Are Hard On Pets, Consider Them This 4th Of July

Published on June 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
Dog afraid of fireworks

Source: sanjagrujic / Getty

Fireworks Are Hard On Pets, Consider Them This 4th Of July

With 4th of July around the corner, it’s important for pet parents to understand and be prepared for some of the most common summertime safety risks, including fireworks and summer heat for their animals.

According to the Humane Society of the United States, animal shelters tend to see an influx of lost pets on July 4th and we write this to help you understand why. This is confirmed by pet parents who say that fireworks commonly trigger fear and anxiety for their dogs and cats.

Take a look below at some facts about Dogs and Cats not enjoying fireworks.

The fact below are According to a Rover survey.
Rover has partnered with Varsity Tutors, who will host a live, interactive (free) class on Thursday, June 27th, which will cover training tips, sound desensitization and explain how to reduce stress with fun toys and a cozy spot.

Fireworks Are Hard On Pets, Consider Them This 4th Of July  was originally published on wibc.com

1. The majority of dogs (74%) and cats (73%) are afraid of fireworks. 

The majority of dogs (74%) and cats (73%) are afraid of fireworks.  Source:Getty

2. 42% of pet parents say their dog has tried to run away during fireworks in the past, and of them, 34% say their pet’s escape attempt was successful.

42% of pet parents say their dog has tried to run away during fireworks in the past, and of them, 34% say their pet’s escape attempt was successful. Source:Getty

3. 64% of pet parents say their cat has tried to run away during fireworks in the past, with a 31% success rate.

64% of pet parents say their cat has tried to run away during fireworks in the past, with a 31% success rate. Source:Getty

4. The majority (60%) of pet parents agree that accurate identifiable information is extremely important for their pet’s safety, but despite this, nearly a third (30%) of pet parents admit it’s been six months or more since they last checked the accuracy and legibility of their pet’s ID tag or microchip. 

The majority (60%) of pet parents agree that accurate identifiable information is extremely important for their pet’s safety, but despite this, nearly a third (30%) of pet parents admit it’s been six months or more since they last checked the accuracy and legibility of their pet’s ID tag or microchip.  Source:Getty

5. Update your pet’s ID tags, people!

Update your pet's ID tags, people! Source:Getty
More From KYSDC
Trending
Cash For Dad
Contests

Dad’s Cash: Enter To Win $250 For Father’s Day!

Money
Contests

Rate Our Music For A Chance to Win $250 Cash For Gas!

Entertainment

Kenya Moore Officially Suspended from ‘RHOA’ Amid Revenge Porn Scandal

Entertainment

Your Music, Seriously Loud: Beats Teams Up With LeBron James & Lil Wayne To Launch New Beats Pill Campaign ‘The Predicament’ [WATCH]

Music

Will Smith to Perform On Culture’s Biggest Night, “BET AWARDS” 2024

Music

Michael Jackson: 15 Years After His June 25, 2009 Death, Black Artists Are Still Paying Homage

10 items
Entertainment

Happy Pride Month: Celebrate 10 Black OG Influencers Who Paved The Way [Gallery]

Entertainment

Iman Shumpert To Pay Teyana Taylor 8k A Month Plus 7 Figures

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close