Black History Month serves as a time to uplift ourselves and our ancestors for the strides we’ve made as a culture and community. Not to mention, it’s a great opportunity for us to see how we can continue to spread #BlackGirlMagic and #BlackBoyMagic throughout all aspects of our lives.

One of the most important feats we’ve accomplished as a people is making our presence known in the beauty industry. The beauty market is historically dominated by white brands didn’t acknowledge our wants and needs as a melanated people. But now, we have redefined the meaning of Black business and Black beauty by taking over the space and making it our own. The truth is, we have beauty that’s often imitated but could never be duplicated. And with our own beauty brands, we continue to uphold the standard of true Black beauty.

A great way to pledge your allegiance to our people is to support and celebrate Black beauty brands. After all, no one can take care of our beauty needs like we can. And whether you fancy haircare, skincare, makeup, nail care, or prefer to cover all of the bases, there are plenty of brands that can satisfy your needs.

Keep in mind, we’ll always encourage you to #BuyBlack every day, 365 days a year. However, it really means a lot to see us all support Black beauty brands during Black History Month. Not only will your support aid in the success of our fellow Black beauty lovers, it will also show the world that no mater how much they try and keep us down, we will always show up and show out for our own. So, here are eight Black beauty brands to get familiar with this Black History month. Whip out your credit card and get ready to shop til you drop.

Happy Blackity, Black History Month folks!

8 Black-Owned Beauty Brands To Celebrate During Black History Month was originally published on hellobeautiful.com