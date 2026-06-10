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Top 10 Best Outdoor Games To Play In The Summer

Summer is the perfect time to step outside, soak up the sunshine, and embrace the simple joys of outdoor play.

There’s something magical about gathering friends and family, setting up a game in the backyard, and letting the laughter and friendly competition take over.

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Whether it’s a casual toss of a bean bag or an intense match of Spikeball, outdoor games bring people together in a way that feels effortless and fun.

What makes outdoor games so special is their ability to cater to everyone.

From kids to grandparents, there’s a game for every age and skill level.

They encourage movement, creativity, and connection, all while providing a break from screens and the daily grind.

Take a look below at the Top 10 Best Outdoor Games To Play In The Summer.

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1. Cornhole

A backyard classic, Cornhole is a game of skill and precision. Players take turns tossing bean bags onto a raised board with a hole at the far end, aiming to score points by landing on the board or sinking the bag through the hole. It’s easy to play, fun for all ages, and perfect for cookouts or casual gatherings.