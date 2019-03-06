13 Of The Best Rap Memoirs Of All Time

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty
This week, Rick Ross took to social media to announce his memoir
Hurricanes. Highly anticipated, and expected to tell his coming of age story amid Miami’s crack epidemic, Rozay’s book will most likely join the ranks of some of rap’s best memoirs.
We’re talking
Jay-Z’s , LL Cool J’s Decoded I Make My Own Rules, and more. See our favorite memoirs and autobiographies from Hip-Hop below and cop Rozay’s book September 3.
1. LL Cool J’s ‘I Make My Own Rules’ is a must-read full of unbelievable stories, including one about how his abusive father shot his mom in the back.
2. In ‘The Tao Of Wu,’ RZA shares many of the life-taught lessons that made him the spiritually enlightened man he is today.
3. We all watched as Gucci Mane turned his life around…in his autobiography we come to understand how he achieved such a feat.
4. In her book ‘Let’s Talk About Pep,’ Pepa shocked the world with her story of almost getting gang raped.
5. ‘Decoded’ isn’t your average memoir, as Jay-Z uses the lyrics from his songs to break down the stories of his life.
6. Common’s ‘One Day It’ll All Make Sense’ is all about how he became the man we know and love. He tells stories of his childhood and opens up about not having a father.
7. Sharing stories from his tumultuous life, 50 Cent’s ‘The 50th Law’ is described as a “bible” for how to succeed in life based on this principle: “fear nothing.”
8. Delve into the complicated mind of Marshall Mathers, as he shares his private reflections, handwritten lyrics, and more in ‘Eminem: The Way I Am.’
9. Rick Ross’ highly anticipated memoir is set to tell the story of how he beat the odds amid Miami’s rising crack epidemic. His fans can’t wait to tune in.
10. In ‘The World According To Questlove,’ the iconic musician talks about what it was like to grow up in Philly. He also chimes in on the state of Hip-Hop.
11. Karrine Steffans is no rapper, but her book ‘Confessions of a Video Vixen’ included some very explicit tales from her time in the industry—so explicit, it went viral before viral was even a thing.
12. In his autobiography, ‘My Infamous Life’ Prodigy claimed Capone (of Capone-N-Noreaga) was a snitch in the murder trial for Havoc’s brother.
13. Last but not least, U-God’s peers say his memoir ‘Raw: My Journey into the Wu-Tang’ is nothing short of “mesmerizing.”
