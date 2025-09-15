Black Excellence Was Front Row At The 2025 Emmys With These Black Celebrities Making History [Gallery]

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards took place on Sunday night (Sept. 14) at the Peacock Theater in L.A., and Black excellence was in the building, on stage, and in the history books. Check out a list of Black celebrity winners at the 2025 Emmy Awards inside.

From Queen Bey finally adding “Emmy Award Winner” to her résumé to Tramell Tillman breaking barriers in the drama category, the night was proof that when we show up, we show out.

Let’s start with the Creative Arts Emmys earlier this month, because the pre-game was stacked. Beyoncé snatched her first Emmy when she won Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Programming, thanks to her jaw-dropping wardrobe design for the 2024 NFL halftime show, affectionately dubbed the “Beyoncé Bowl.“ The Beyhive can officially breathe, because she took it on home.

Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama slid back into the winner’s circle with another Emmy trophy for Outstanding Narrator on Netflix’s Our Oceans. Smooth voice, big words, and vibes strong enough to put Morgan Freeman on notice.

Then there was Kendrick Lamar, who added an Emmy to his Pulitzer and Grammy haul. The rap messiah won Music Direction for his work on the Super Bowl halftime show. At this point, K.Dot is building a trophy cabinet that needs its own wing in the Smithsonian.

The moment that had social media and the aunties screaming came courtesy of actor Tramell Tillman. The Severance star made history as the first Black man to win Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. That’s right, in 77 YEARS, no brother had touched that trophy until now. And let’s be real: if you’ve seen his bone-chilling, layered performance, you know the win was well deserved.

While the night gave us glam, speeches, and the usual Hollywood pomp, it was the Black winners who carried the show on their shoulders. Beyoncé got her long-overdue moment, Obama kept his narrator bag flowing, Kendrick proved hip-hop stays elite, and Tramell Tillman broke ceilings that should’ve been shattered decades ago.

The Emmys may be Hollywood’s party, but this year? It felt like a family reunion cookout with golden statues as party favors.

Check out a gallery of the 2025 Emmy Black celebrity winners below:

1. Tramell Tillman Makes History Source:Getty Tramell Tillman Makes History at 2025 Emmys 2. Beyoncé FTW Source:Getty 3. Kendrick Lamar On A Crazy Run Source:Getty 4. Barack Obama Back With Another Win Source:Getty