The Playlist We Need Right Now Created By Our Radio One Listeners

As we celebrate Black Music Month this June, it’s important to use our music as a healing tool. Whether you are out on the frontline working or protesting and need a release or motivation to keep going, we have the playlist for you. Our faithful listeners around the DMV have submitted a few songs to get us through these times because unfortunately this isn’t the first time and may not be the last.
Music has been a safe place of expression for many years in our culture. The songs in our playlist are to show you are not alone and we understand. Please let us know what other songs or other activities are helping you during these times.
We hear you. We see you. We are you.
1. Brandy, Mary J. Blige, Missy Elliott, Wyclef Jean, and Ashanti – Wake Up Everybody
2. Marvin Gaye – What’s Going On
3. Michael Jackson – They Don’t Care About Us
4. Childish Gambino – This Is America
5. Wale – Sue Me (feat. Kelly Price)
6. Kendrick Lamar – DNA.
7. KRS-One – Sound of da Police
8. The Black Eyed Peas – Where Is The Love?
9. Kendrick Lamar – Alright
10. Duke Ellington and Mahalia Jackson – Come Sunday
11. Sounds of Blackness – Optimistic
12. Sam Cooke – A Change Is Gonna Come
13. James Brown – Say It Loud, I’m Black & I’m Proud
14. Kenneth Whalum ft. Big K.R.I.T. – Might Not Be Ok
15. Bob Marley & The Wailers – Redemption Song
16. Usher – Chains by Film the Future ft. Nas, Bibi Bourelly
17. Jorja Smith – Blue Lights
18. Common – Black America Again ft. Stevie Wonder
19. Jamila Woods – Blk Girl Soldier
20. India Arie – Strength, Courage and Wisdom
21. Solange (feat. Lil Wayne) – Mad
22. 2pac – Keep Ya Head Up
23. Esperanza Spalding – Black Gold
24. The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill
25. Kirk Franklin – Revolution
More From KYSDC