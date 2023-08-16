Food & Drink

Celebrate National Rum Day With These Black-Owned Libations

Published on August 16, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
Alcoholic Old Fashioned Cocktail classic Bourbon Whiskey, sugar cube and aromatic bitters garnish with orange peel and a cherry

Source: Heleno Viero / Getty

August 16th is recognized as National Rum Day, and it is definitely time to celebrate a liquor that doesn’t really get much love.

For the most part, we hear a lot about tequila, cognac, and White Claw a lot. However, a Rum & Coke will always be a classic to us. And while Bacardi will always be on standby, we wondered if there were any other selections out there to try.

Look no further!

We have gathered 8 brands that may be worth the tasting, and they’re all Black-owned! Check them out below!

Celebrate National Rum Day With These Black-Owned Libations  was originally published on foxync.com

1. Kingfish Rum

Creators: New England Sweetwater Farm & Distillery, a Black family business in New Hampshire

2. Equiano Rum

Founder: Ian Burrell, Global Rum Ambassador

3. Legendaire Peach Tea Rum

Owner: Broderick Robinson

4. Devil’s Reef Cinnamon Spiced Rum

Co-Founders: Troy and Kieron Bigby

5. Ten To One Rum

Co-Founders: Ciara & Marc Farrell

6. Cabby’s Rum

Founder: Moses Odong

7. Halo 7 Rum

Co-Founders: Ashley Jackson & JeNai Stanley

8. Kingston Bay Rum

Co-Founders: Donnica Martin and T’ka Martin-Hines

More From KYSDC
Close