Black Twitter Had A Switch Ready For Azriel Clary After Her Disrespectful Attitude Toward Gayle King

Gayle King is being praised across the board for her poise during this whole R. Kelly media circus. The respected journalist also sat down with Azriel Clary and Jocelyn Savage, Kelly’s two live-in girlfriends who claim they aren’t brainwashed are staying him by their own will.

Azriel was extremely combative and disrespectful while Gayle questioned her about her relationship with Kelly. At one point she refused to answer personal questions despite agreeing to do the interview in the first place.

According to Azriel, her parents are trying to extort money from Kelly and threatened to leak sexual footage and photos of her if he didn’t pay up.

Black Twitter didn’t take kindly to Azriel’s disrespect and read her for filth.

