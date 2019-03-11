Black Twitter Is Dragging Culture Vulture YesJulz By Her Blaccent For Coming At Scottie Beam & Karen Civil

OK guys, pull up a seat cause this one is going to take some explaining. Apparently there’s a mayonnaise flavored influencer YesJulz who decided to come for Scottie Beam and Karen Civil over their Blackness. Yup, a White woman coming for two important to the culture Black women. And to add insult to injury, she was surrounded by two Black men, who cosigned the whole damn thing.

Julz sat down former battle rapper Murda Mook and Mr. Washed (go figure) where she defended her use of the “n-word,” talked sh*t about Joe Budden and bashed Scottie Beam and Karen Civil.

Here’s the back story. A couple of years ago, Julz retweeted a post with a shirt that said “N*ggas lie a lot,” with the added caption, “Soo…am I allowed to wear this shirt at the festival tomorrow or nah?”

Cue Black Twitter, who said “not today!” Fast-forward to today and someone dug up a podcast with Julz talking about the Black community being upset with her over the shirt and because she hosts events like Rolling Loud. Host Murda Mook, who was overly excited throughout the whole interview, asked her to name names and she did. Because she felt comfortable enough to drag Black women in front of Black men.

I have to keep this simple because I have work to do.

Everyone knows you slept your way into this industry.

Secondly, @YesJulz where are you?

I’m in Newark.

I am also in Jersey City on Fridays

I’m in the city all the time.

Send me your pin. Now.

You and your black friends. — Are You Valet? (@ScottieBeam) March 11, 2019

@YesJulz I’m not sure if you bumped your head before your interview. But I never spoke on you doing rolling loud. I could careless what opportunities are given to you because your blessings are not my blessings! I’ve been nothing but cordial to you — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) March 11, 2019

Black Twitter isn’t here for the culture vulture and called her a porcelain pigeon among other things. Keep scrolling for their take on the situation:

Black Twitter Is Dragging Culture Vulture YesJulz By Her Blaccent For Coming At Scottie Beam & Karen Civil was originally published on hellobeautiful.com