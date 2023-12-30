2023 Celebrity Lookbook: 8 Celebrities Who Slayed In Brandon Blackwood

Brandon Blackwood won 2023. Just ask Beyonce, Kerry Washington, Megan Thee Stallion, Serena Williams, or Fantasia Barrino. These fashionistas are just a few of the A-listers who slayed with the fashion brand this year.
Scroll to see our gallery of them and their dope designer looks.
Throughout 2023, there was hardly an event where we didn’t see Brandon Blackwood. The Brooklyn-born designer was the accessory or ensemble of choice for many attendees at events from film premieres and red carpets to girls’ nights out and dinner dates.
Further, our social media feeds were filled with his clever marketing, innovative, nostalgic, and couture-like designs, and fans unboxing their newest BB goodies. Over the past 364 days, Brandon’s popularity has skyrocketed, and he has further stitched his place in the fashion world.
It is important to note, however, that true fashionistas have known, worn, and loved Brandon Blackwood for years. He’s been a staple in the industry, and his “End Systematic Racism” tote defined a movement and a significant era.
But 2023 ushered in new opportunities for the man and the brand. This year, Brandon designed custom gowns for Serena Williams, Karreuche Tran, Megan Thee Stallion, and the Queen of the Renaissance, Beyonce.
And the designer elevated his accessory line.
While Brandon Blackwood’s handbags and accessories were never typical, new versions are unexpected and outside the box. Brandon Blackwood is more than just a tote or mini bag. Brandon’s designs reflect the future of fashion while giving the girlies the luxury trends, quality, and style they seek.
2023 Celebrity Gallery: 10 ‘It Girls’ Who Slayed In Brandon Blackwood
Brandon Blackwood is the brand fashion lovers reach for when they want something to take their outfits to the next level. BB is the brand to carry if you want someone to say, “I love that. Where did you get it?”
Several celebrity ‘it’ girls rocked the brand, increasing BB’s designer profile and brand visibility all year. So, in honor of their slays – and the success of the fabulous brand – we compiled a gallery of looks.
Keep reading to see your favorites below.
2023 Celebrity Lookbook: 8 Celebrities Who Slayed In Brandon Blackwood was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Tracee Ellis RossSource:Getty
It is giving luxury! Tracee Ellis Ross plays with color and proportion in this custom Brandon Blackwood gown. The star rocked the look to the premiere of her Christmas movie, “Candy Cane Lane.”
2. Karreuche TranSource:Getty
Karreuche Tran ate up the girlies at the 37th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards. She wore a custom Brandon Blackwood gown and carried a matching black clutch. We cannot get enough of this look.
3. Kerry WashingtonSource:Getty
Brandon Blackwood’s trunks are the perfect addition to a sophisticated look. We love how Kerry Washington incorporated a black and white houndstooth trunk with her houndstooth style blazer dress.
4. Fantasia BarrinoSource:Getty
Fantasia Barrino tops off her look to the “Today” show with a Brandon Blackwood mini trunk. The red and black leopard print compliments her white and black ensemble.
5. Serena WilliamsSource:Getty
Fashion icon Serena Williams wore a black custom Brandon Blackwood gown to the 54th Annual NAACP Image Awards. The dress featured a plunging sheer neckline and a high split.
6. Megan Thee StallionSource:Getty
Megan Thee Stallion’s custom corset Brandon Blackwood gown is everything! From its sheer bodice that fit the hot girl coach like a glove to its simplistic yet bold design, the dress gave what it needed to give at the 2023 MTV Music Video Awards.
7. Taraji P. HensonSource:Getty
Taraji P. Henson looks fun and flirty in this pink and red look worn while on a press tour in New York City. Taraji topped off her bold look with a white and pink cow print Brandon Blackwood trunk. The colors of the purse gave the overall ‘fit a pop and touch of whimsy.
