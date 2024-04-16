The WNBA Draft was last night and there was no surprise who the Indiana Fever were taking with the first overall pick. Caitlin Clark will be bringing her talents to the Circle City and there were a lot of people congratulating her.
The Indiana Faver kickoff their season on 5/14 against the Connecticut Suns and play their first home game on 5/16 against the New York Liberty.
Caitlin Clark Selected NO. 1 Overall by the Indiana Fever was originally published on hankfm.com
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
-
Vote For Your School For PROM CRASHERS With Marky Marc & A Mystery Artist [VOTE HERE]
-
Social Media Reacts to Infamous American OJ Simpson, Dead at age 76
-
Meek Mill Hard Launches Beef With Wale, Xitter Wants His Phone Privileges Revoked
-
29 Pictures Of Lady Gaga’s Great Ass [PHOTOS]
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
The 15 Most Sexually Explicit & Down Right Nasty Songs Of All Time (LIST)
-
Latto’s Mom Has Got it Goin’ ON! [Photos]
-
Call Me: 6 Of Music’s Famous Phone Numbers