Listen Live
Sports

Caitlin Clark Selected NO. 1 Overall by the Indiana Fever

Published on April 16, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
2024 WNBA Draft

Source: Sarah Stier / Getty

The WNBA Draft was last night and there was no surprise who the Indiana Fever were taking with the first overall pick. Caitlin Clark will be bringing her talents to the Circle City and there were a lot of people congratulating her.

The Indiana Faver kickoff their season on 5/14 against the Connecticut Suns and play their first home game on 5/16 against the New York Liberty.

Caitlin Clark Selected NO. 1 Overall by the Indiana Fever  was originally published on hankfm.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

More From KYSDC
Trending
Entertainment

50 Cent’s G-Unit Studios Finds A New Home In Shreveport, Louisiana

7 items
Entertainment

Our Favorite 2024 Coachella Festival Weekend One Moments

Entertainment

Tesla Delivery: Listener Gifted Dream Car from Morning Hustle and Key Glock

Music

Prada Him: Gunna Announces New Album ‘One Of Wun’ + Shares Official Cover Art

5 items
Entertainment

Mariah Carey Kicks Off Her Third Vegas Residency In Style – And We Expect Nothing Less

15 items
Entertainment

Remembering The Life of Rico Wade, Founder of The Dungeon Family [Photos]

9 items
Movies

This Week’s ‘What to Watch’ Film List Includes ‘Dune: Part Two,’ ‘The Greatest Hits’ & More

44 items
Music

Hunxho, Kodak Black, Tink & DRAM Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close