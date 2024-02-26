Cam Newton Gets Swung On & ATL Twitter Ain’t Feelin’ That

Why would anyone wanna throw hands with Cam Newton? Either way, that may not be the best fight to pick. Superman is 6’5″ and 245lbs on a light day. May not be a great idea right? Of course, someone still had to f*** around and find out, and they found out QUICK! During one of Cam’s annual 7 v 7 football camps, a fight broke out & it got out of hand very fast. The former NFL player tried to break up the fight and caught a couple of punches his way. It is safe to say the ATL legend held his own.
See the video below:
Check out some of the funniest reactions below around the Cam Newton fight!
