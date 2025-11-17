Celebrity Members of Omega Psi Phi

Omega Psi Phi was founded on November 17, 1911 on the campus of Howard University by Edgar Amos Love, Oscar James Cooper and Frank Coleman. The name was derived from the initials of the Greek phrase Omega Psi Phi meaning, “friendship is essential to the soul.” That phrase was also selected as the motto for the fraternity.

Motto: “Friendship is Essential to the Soul”

Colors: Purple and Gold

Symbol: Lamp

Here is a list of some celebrity members below:

1. Tom Joyner Source:relam@radio-one.com Lambda Epsilon 2. Rickey Smiley Source:Reach Media Psi Rho 3. D.L. Hughley Source:Getty D.L. Hughley is an honorary member of Omega Psi Phi. 4. Wanya Morris (L) Source:Getty Special Intake (Tau Tau) 5. AJ Calloway (R) Source:Getty Tau Chi 6. Terrance J Source:Getty Mu Psi 7. Jesse Jackson Source:Getty Pi Psi 8. Shaquille O’Neal Source:Leroy Hamilton for SHAQUILLE’S /AEG / L.A. LIVE - Capra Photography Grand Chapter

(Special Intake) 9. Michael Jordan (L) Source:Getty Omicron Alpha 10. Langston Hughes Source:Getty Beta 11. Joe Torry Source:Joe Torry Joe Torry is a member of Omega Psi Phi. 12. Anthony Anderson Anthony Anderson is an honorary member of Omega Psi Phi. 13. George Clinton Source:Getty George Clinton is an honorary member of Omega Psi Phi. 14. Charlie Ward Source:Getty 15. Ed “Too Tall” Jones Source:Getty 16. Mo Vaughn Source:Getty 17. Steve McNair Source:Getty 18. Vince Carter Source:Getty 19. Bill Cosby Source:Getty Beta Alpha Alpha 20. Mark Duper Source:Getty 21. Keith Jackson Source:Getty 22. Cedric “Cornbread” Maxwell Source:Getty 23. Earl Graves Source:Getty 24. Bayard Rustin Source:Getty 25. Steve Harvey Source:Facebook Watch Special Intake (Tau Tau) 26. Stephen A. Smith Source:Getty 27. John Salley Source:Getty 28. Alonzo Mourning Source:Getty 29. Ray Lewis Source:Getty 30. David Justice Source:Getty 31. Thaddeus Bullard (Titus O’Neal) Source:Getty 32. Anthony “Spice” Adams Source:Getty 33. Kweisi Mfume Source:Getty 34. Dr. Benjamin Hooks Source:Getty 35. Will Downing Source:Getty 36. Harry Lennix Source:Getty 37. LaRoyce Hawkins Source:Getty