The Hidden Catalogue: Classic Movie Soundtracks Featuring D’Angelo

D’Angelo’s impact on music culture is defined by his revolutionary approach to R&B and soul, which helped pioneer the neo-soul movement of the mid-1990s. His 1995 debut album, Brown Sugar, fused classic soul influences with hip-hop rhythms, creating a sound that was both raw and sophisticated. This project set him apart from the more polished, commercial R&B of the time, inspiring a new generation of artists like Erykah Badu and Jill Scott to explore more authentic, groove-driven sounds.

His influence reached its pinnacle with his critically acclaimed 2000 album, Voodoo, a psychedelic journey into funk, jazz, and soul that further pushed the boundaries of R&B. Recorded in a series of legendary sessions with a collective of musicians known as the Soulquarians, Voodoo was a radical departure that embraced improvisation and laid-back grooves. Although D’Angelo’s extended hiatus following the album led to a period of uncertainty, his return with 2014’s Black Messiah cemented his legacy as a true craftsman.

As we honor his life and legacy, here are some hidden gems from one of music’s greatest.

