A Closer Look At The Custom Metallic Jordan 4s Usher Wore During His Super Bowl Performance

While Usher delivered a mesmerizing Super Bowl LVIII halftime show, many were impressed at how he performed parts of the 13-minute show wearing rollerblades.

However, sneakerheads were glued to their screen in the second half of the medley of songs when he was spotted rocking different shoes– a shiny pair of Air Jordan 4s.

It turns out the loud, metallic, silver Jordan 4s were customs that Usher commissioned from respected California-based sneaker customizer, The Shoe Surgeon.

According to Complex, the R&B singer originally wanted to go the official route and get a specialty pair made by Jordan Brand, but due to logistics, he called an audible to the benefit of Dominic Ciambrone, Better known as The Shoe Surgeon.

The entire upper is metallic with royal blue lace accents, grey laces, and white soles for some contrast. Even the tongue is customized, with a matching blue Jumpman and IV in Roman numerals beneath, both a nod to it being the fourth signature shoe in Jordan’s line and his full name, Usher Raymond IV. Ciambrone also ripped off the typical Nike Air logo usually affixed to the heel to replace it with a circled lower-case script “u,” resembling the chain Usher rocked in his early-aughts heyday.

The striking blue color followed throughout Usher’s last outfit of the night, with a matching Off-White set that sported 394,000 crystals while he was joined by will.i.am, Lil Jon and Ludacris.

This isn’t the first time Usher has rocked some impressive Jordan footwear with his own twist. The first was in 2014, when he took the stage at the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, donning a pair of all-gold Air Jordan 11s.

That same year, using the same all-gold-everything theme, he wore a pair of Jordan 3s in a Honey Nut Cheerios commercial.

According to Highsnobiety, while not as rare as the one-of-one Jordan 4s he wore at the halftime show, there are said to be only 10 pairs of the Jordan 3s in existence.

See how sneakerheads were feeling about the updated classics below.

