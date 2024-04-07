WNBA Hooper Diana Taurasi Labled A World Class Hater For Angel Reese & Caitlin Clark Comments

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Diana Taurasi is one of the greats in women’s professional basketball, but is she also a hater? Following comments she made about Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark, some fans on X, formerly Twitter, believe she is.

Don’t get it twisted. If anyone has the right to share an opinion regarding women’s basketball, it’s Taurasi. She is a winner at all levels of the sport, whether it be collegiate, in the WNBA, or during global competitions. Hell, you can check her accolades by going here. The list is very long.

But, can she also be an “old hater” regarding her thoughts on the new generation of hoopers, specifically Angel Resse and Caitlin Clark?

During Friday’s live cast of The Bird and Taurasi Show, which aired during both 2024 Women’s Final Four games, Taurisi stirred the pot when she touched on LSU’s Angel Reese’s on-court behavior.

In one segment of the live cast, Sue Bird brought up the clip of the future WNBA star waving bye to Middle Tennessee’s Anastasiia Boldyreva after LSU beat them 83-59 in the second round.

Taurisa seemingly took a jab at Reese, responding to the clip, “Wave bye-bye to your own career.”

Bird reminded her that it was only the end of Reese’s collegiate career, and Taurasi responded, “Oh, right. My bad.”

Taurasi’s alleged hate didn’t stop there. During a segment with ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt following Iowa’s defeat of Taurasi’s alma mata, Connecticut, she had a blunt message for the basketball phenom.

“Reality is coming,” Taurasi said. You look superhuman playing against some 18-year-olds, but you’re going to come play with some grown women who have been playing professional basketball for a long time.”

X Users Are Not Feeling Diana Taurasi’s Shade

Following her comments, X users called Taurasi out for being a “hater.” One person on X wrote, “Saying bye bye to her career? Like Angel Reese didn’t make more money in the last year than Diana Taurasi has in the last 20 years in the WNBA. get that hate out of your heart.”

“Diana taurasi is 41 and hasn’t won a chip since 2014, won’t remove her name from the Olympic pool and the bitch was soo annoying at UConn that her teammates literally locked her in a bus bathroom? Lmfao what a fucking old ass hating ass loser man,” another post on X read.

However, one user pointed out that this is vintage Taurasi behavior.

So, is it hate? Or good old-fashioned tough love? You can be the judge.

