Draymond Green Talks Almost Retiring & Crying With Steve Kerr Amid Suspension, Social Media Reacts

Now that Draymond Green’s officially been cleared to return to the court, he’s also back to his podcast.

On The Draymond Green Show, he broke down what’s been going on in his life the past few weeks after he was indefinitely suspended for striking Jusuf Nurkic in the head and face back in a December game against the Phoenix Suns.

Upon being reinstated, he revealed he told NBA Commissioner Adam Silver that the attention had gotten too much for him and he was ready to step away from the game forever.

“I had a conversation with Adam Silver, the commissioner of our league,” Green said. “And I just told him, ‘Adam, it’s too much for me. Like, it’s too much. This is too much. It’s all becoming too much for me. And I’m going to retire.’”

However, Silver talked him out of making that choice and just wanted him to get into the right mindset by getting him the help he needed.

“And Adam said, ‘You’re making a very rash decision, and I won’t let you do that.’ And I’m like, ‘No, Adam, I’m not really sure it’s a rash decision. It’s all too much.’ And we had a long, great conversation, very helpful to me,” Green said. “Very thankful to play in a league with a commissioner like Adam, who’s more about helping you than hurting you. Or helping you than punishing you. He’s more about the players.”

Among those who also wanted Green to make smarter decisions was head coach Steve Kerr, who was vocal about Green’s physicality that ruined team chemistry, like punching Jordan Poole and dragging Rudy Gobert around in a chokehold.

Though they didn’t talk much during his time away from the team, Green said he spoke to Kerr the day after the Nurkic incident, and they cried together.

“He [Kerr] said to me ‘I want you to end this the right way. I want us to end this the right way, and you’re not doing that right now, so I want you to do what you have to do to get in the space where you can do that, and then we can do that,’” Green said.

Elsewhere on the podcast, he said he spent much of his suspension in his mancave with only his wife knowing he was and not his kids. He’d only leave after his daughter found out he was home and dragged him out.

