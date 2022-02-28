HomePhotos

Happy Birthday DreamDoll! Peep The BX Baddie’s Sexiest Fashion Moments [Pics]

N.O.R.E. Featuring DreamDoll "Goin Up" Video Shoot

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

DreamDoll makes the big 3-0 today and in celebration of her adding another candle to the cake, take a look at some of her best photo moments. Whether on the red carpet, at a hot party or just chillin’ on vacay, these are the picture-perfect moments that made the cut.

Peep the gallery below!

1. It’s Ya Birthday!! One Time for the Gram!

2. DreamDoll Event at Trap Music Museum

3. Mean Streets

4. Rah Swish Featuring DreamDoll “Whatcha Like” Video Shoot

5. Black & White

6. Compound Saturday Nights Hosted by 42 Dugg

7. A Vibe

8. N.O.R.E. Featuring DreamDoll “Goin Up” Video Shoot

9. Richie Akiva’s Oscar Party 2021

10. Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 25

11. 2021 Concert Performance

12. Dream Doll And DJ Self Perform At Ellevan45 Lounge

13. BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 – Red Carpet

14. BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 – Backstage and Audience

15. Sprinklez New York Takeover

16. Rick Ross “Richer Than Ever” Album Release Party

17. Dream Doll Friend’s Giving

18. Dream Doll Friend’s Giving

19. 2021 Concert

20. White On White

21. 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards – Arrivals

22. Street Style – Day 2 – New York Fashion Week

23. Walk it Like I Talk It

24. Life’s A Beach

