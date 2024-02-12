8 Valentine’s Day Gifts For Men You May Want To Consider

Between the customized T-shirt and personalized love book ads on social media, it’s clear that National Love Day is on the horizon. With that in mind, it’s time to discuss Valentine’s Day gifts for men. After all, it can be challenging to shop for men, especially men who seemngly have everything. Contrary to popular belief, the perfect Valentine’s Day gift is personable yet desirable.
Luckily, there are multiple brands to choose from that can help you leave a lasting impression this holiday and beyond.
Remember, there is nothing wrong with presenting your sweetie with a popular gift — from wine and liquor subscriptions and jewelry to indoor fireplaces and vinyl record players. However, Valentine’s Day presents the perfect time to take your gift-giving skills up a notch. Dig deep and think about what your partner would appreciate. Some men have an affinity for self-care and grooming tools. Other men are partial to gaming with a romantic twist. Keep those desires at the top of your mind to show your sweetie how attentive and caring you are. Trust us, this will not go unnoticed.
Since Valentine’s Day is a mere few days away, it’s time to take action. Here at Hello Beautiful, we take pride in helping out the gift-giving-challenged. Whether you’re on the hunt for a quality whiskey to add to your beau’s spirits collection or determined to add some luxury to their underwear wardrobe, we’ve got you covered. Keep reading to browse 8 Valentine’s Day gifts for men that will impress your sweetie and make the holiday unforgettable. Happy Shopping and, of course, Happy Valentine’s Day, lovers!
1. Brooklinen Super-Plush RobeSource:Brooklinen
In case you’ve been out of the loop, cozy gifts are always acceptable for Valentine’s Day. Allow your beau to bring the spa vibes home, courtesy of the Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe. This plush offering is designed with long-staple Turkish cotton to deliver maximum comfort.
2. Yves Saint Laurent Y Eau de Parfum Valentine’s Day Gift SetSource:Sephora
No Valentine’s Day gifts for men list is complete without including a cologne into the mix. The Yves Saint Laurent Y Eau de Parfum Valentine’s Day Gift Set is a must-have for your sweetie. The luxurious set includes a 3.4 oz bottle and a 0.33 oz bottle that offers an earthy-meets-woody scent known to go the distance.
3. Gentleman’s Cut Kentucky Straight Bourbon WhiskeySource:Courtesy of Gentleman's Cut
If you ask most men, bourbon is an essential in any at-home bar. If your boo is partial to bourbon after a hard day’s work or when lounging at home, feast your eyes on Gentleman’s Cut Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Known as the brainchild of four-time NBA Champion Steph Curry, the bourbon features a 90-proof formulation aged for five to seven years. The flavor profile consists of earthy and spicy notes with a touch of sweetness.
4. Uncommon Goods Urban Map GlassSource:Courtesy of Uncommon Goods
Speaking of bar collections, help your boo take his drinkware to the next level with the Uncommon Goods Urban Map Glass. This glass set features the city maps of Los Angeles, Chicago, and Brooklyn etched onto the glass. Not only is this gift a conversation starter, but it also adds a unique flair to any home bar.
5. Shiatsu Neck and Back MassagerSource:Amazon
Who says you have to visit a massage parlor consistently? Allow your boo to decrease stress and increase relaxation in the comfort of his home with the Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager. This Amazon favorite focuses on the neck and back to help relieve muscle tension and stiffness. In addition, this massager features eight massage modes to help get all the kinks out.
6. Frederick Benjamin Grooming THE ULTIMATE WAVE KITSource:Courtesy of Frederick Benjamin Goods
Frederick Benjamin Grooming Ultimate Wave Kit is the gift that keeps on giving. Featuring a mint-cleansing shampoo and conditioner, styling creme, brush, towel, and water-based pomade, this kit softens hair from root to tip and imparts long-lasting moisture. In addition, this kit works wonders to keep your beau’s waves on swim, word to Nicki Minaj.
7. Memory Film KeychainSource:Etsy
Everyone knows the right Valentine’s Day gift can tug at the heartstrings. This is where the Memory Film Keychain comes into play. This gift allows you to compile one to 10 of your boo’s favorite photos into one so they can keep the cherished memories close.
8. Versace Boxer BriefsSource:Saks Fifth Avenue
Last but certainly not least, we have Versace Boxer Briefs. Underwear may not seem like a fitting gift, but this luxurious offering tips the scale. The design features the brand’s signature logo on the band, Italian cotton fabric, and a contoured design for comfortability. Not to mention, this gift is a great piece to bundle with other items.
