Do It For The Kids: How To Make Your Barbie or Action Figure Its Very Own Face Mask

It’s time to call the Barbz, oops I mean Barbie lovers, to make sure their dolls have a mask of their own. Mattel Inc., the maker of Barbie, has been empowering generations to explore the wonder of childhood to reach their full potential. Through these uncertain times, it’s easy to lose that imagination we once had as kids but it’s needed now more than ever.
We all know the importance of wearing our masks in public places but our children may still not understand. Explaining by using their favorite toy could help. Below are three how-to videos for making face masks in different styles. Some of the materials you’ll need are fabric, scissors, and string.
Find out more about how Mattel has been helping to protect healthcare heroes by producing 100,000 face shields and distributing them to medical professionals across the U.S. here: https://mattel.com/
Video #1
Video #2
Video #3
Take a look at the photos below for how cute your Barbie will look with its very own face mask!
1. Time To Vote!
As @lizzobeeating says, “It’s Time to Vote!” (sound on!). I’m joining @iamavoter, @blackinfashioncouncil and the @cfda for their #runwaytothepolls Reels Challenge. If you are registered, you may be eligible to vote early! Text ‘VOTE’ to 26797 to find out if you can vote early or vote by mail in your state.
2. Promoting Mental Health
So inspired by the work of model and activist @AdwoaAboah and her organization @GurlsTalk. Following her own personal experience with mental health, @AdwoaAboah created @GurlsTalk as a completely open online and in real life community-led organization where anyone can share their experiences in a safe, judgement-free space. They just launched their first @GurlsTalk Ambassador Program, and you can get involved!
3. Poolside with Friends
Our smiles may be covered, but our light still shines bright! ☀️#barbie #barbiestyle
4. #MattelProud
We are producing 100,000 face shields, which will be distributed to medical professionals across the U.S. We are so proud of our team for continuing to help protect our healthcare heroes. #MattelProud