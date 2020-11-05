Do It For The Kids: How To Make Your Barbie or Action Figure Its Very Own Face Mask

It’s time to call the Barbz, oops I mean Barbie lovers, to make sure their dolls have a mask of their own. Mattel Inc., the maker of Barbie, has been empowering generations to explore the wonder of childhood to reach their full potential. Through these uncertain times, it’s easy to lose that imagination we once had as kids but it’s needed now more than ever.

We all know the importance of wearing our masks in public places but our children may still not understand. Explaining by using their favorite toy could help. Below are three how-to videos for making face masks in different styles. Some of the materials you’ll need are fabric, scissors, and string.

Find out more about how Mattel has been helping to protect healthcare heroes by producing 100,000 face shields and distributing them to medical professionals across the U.S. here: https://mattel.com/

Take a look at the photos below for how cute your Barbie will look with its very own face mask!