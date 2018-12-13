Janet Jackson is going to be inducted into the Hall Of Fame.

“Janet Jackson has built a career so groundbreaking that she’s immediately identifiable on a first-name basis,” the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame wrote on its site. “She explored social issues, themes of empowerment and self-confidence, and influenced generations with her stylized music videos with innovative choreography.”

Here’s to looking back on her performances through the year.

Janet Jackson’s Greatest Performance Photos Through The Years was originally published on hellobeautiful.com