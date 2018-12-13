Janet Jackson is going to be inducted into the Hall Of Fame.
“Janet Jackson has built a career so groundbreaking that she’s immediately identifiable on a first-name basis,” the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame wrote on its site. “She explored social issues, themes of empowerment and self-confidence, and influenced generations with her stylized music videos with innovative choreography.”
Here’s to looking back on her performances through the year.
Janet Jackson’s Greatest Performance Photos Through The Years was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. The Tonight Show with Jay Leno – Season 12Source:Getty
THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JAY LENO — Episode 2700 — Pictured: (l-r) Musical guest Janet Jackson performs with dancers on April 29, 2004 — (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
2. Janet JacksonSource:Getty
Janet Jackson performs on stage in 1998. (Photo by Phil Dent/Redferns)
3. Janet JacksonSource:Getty
Janet Jackson performs on stage in 1998. (Photo by Phil Dent/Redferns)
4. Janet JacksonSource:Getty
Janet Jackson performs on stage in 1998. (Photo by Phil Dent/Redferns)
5. Janet JacksonSource:Getty
Janet Jackson performing on stage at Wembley Arena, London, 20 April 1995. (Photo by Ian Dickson/Redferns)
6. American Singer Janet JacksonSource:Getty
Janet Jackson on stage at the VH1 gala at Madison Square Garden. (Photo by David Lefranc/Kipa/Sygma via Getty Images)
7. JANET JACKSON IN CONCERT AT BERCYSource:Getty
JANET JACKSON IN CONCERT AT BERCY (Photo by Eric Robert/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)
8. JANET JACKSON IN CONCERT AT BERCYSource:Getty
JANET JACKSON IN CONCERT AT BERCY (Photo by Eric Robert/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)
9. JANET JACKSON IN CONCERT AT BERCYSource:Getty
(Original Caption) The singer on stage. (Photo by Eric Robert/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)
10. Capital FM’s Jingle Bell Ball – Day Two Show – LondonSource:Getty
Janet Jackson performing during Capital FM's Jingle Bell Ball at the O2 Arena in London. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images)
11. Capital FM’s Jingle Bell Ball – Day Two Show – LondonSource:Getty
Janet Jackson performing during Capital FM's Jingle Bell Ball at the O2 Arena in London. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images)
12. Capital FM’s Jingle Bell Ball – Day Two Show – LondonSource:Getty
Janet Jackson performing during Capital FM's Jingle Bell Ball at the O2 Arena in London. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images)
13. Janet JacksonSource:Getty
Singer Janet Jackson performs live on 'Good Morning America' at Battery Park in New York, USA. (Photo by Matt Peyton – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)
14. Janet JacksonSource:Getty
Singer Janet Jackson performs live on 'Good Morning America' at Battery Park in New York, USA. (Photo by Matt Peyton – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)
15. Janet Jackson on MTV TRL UKSource:Getty
Picture of american singer Janet Jackson performing during a pre-recording for MTV's TRL UK, at the MTV Studios in Camden, north London. Janet is currently in the UK to promote her new album 'Damita Jo', which is released 29 March 2004. (Photo by Anthony Harvey – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)
16. Janet Jackson on MTV TRL UKSource:Getty
Picture of american singer Janet Jackson performing during a pre-recording for MTV's TRL UK, at the MTV Studios in Camden, north London. Janet is currently in the UK to promote her new album 'Damita Jo', which is released 29 March 2004. (Photo by Anthony Harvey – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)
17. SMASH HITS/Janet JacksonSource:Getty
Janet Jackson performs during the Smash Hits Poll Winners' Party at the London Arena today (Sunday). Photo by Sean Dempsey/PA (Photo by Sean Dempsey – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)
18. Janet Jackson ConcertSource:Getty
American singer Janet Jackson performing at Madison Square Garden in New York City. This was the first of three performances. The concert was originally scheduled for 21/8/01 but was moved forward one day to accommodate a basketball championship game. (Photo by Cewzan Grayson – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)
19. Janet Jackson ConcertSource:Getty
American singer Janet Jackson performing at Madison Square Garden in New York City in the first of three performances. (Photo by Cewzan Grayson – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)
20. Billboard Music Awards – Season 2018Source:Getty
BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS — Presentation — 2018 BBMA's at the MGM Grand, Las Vegas, Nevada — Pictured: Janet Jackson — (Photo by: Brian Friedman/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
21. Janet Jackson en concert en 1995Source:Getty
Janet Jackson en concert à Toulouse le 31 mars 1995, France. (Photo by Eric CATARINA/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
22. Janet Jackson Performs live at Olympia Hall in Paris in FranceSource:Getty
PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 26: Janet Jackson performs at L'Olympia on June 26, 2011 in Paris, France. (Photo by SADIA/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
23. Janet Jackson Performing On The 17th American Music AwardSource:Getty
Los Angeles, CA – 1990: Janet Jackson performing on the 17th Annual American Music Awards, Shrine Auditorium, January 22, 1990. (Photo by Craig Sjodin /ABC via Getty Images)
24. 2018 Outside Lands Music And Arts Festival – Lands End Stage – Day 3Source:Getty
SAN FRANCISCO, CA – AUGUST 12: Janet Jackson performs on the Lands End Stage during the 2018 Outside Lands Music And Arts Festival at Golden Gate Park on August 12, 2018 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
25. 2018 Outside Lands Music And Arts Festival – Lands End Stage – Day 3Source:Getty
SAN FRANCISCO, CA – AUGUST 12: Janet Jackson performs in the crowd at Lands End Stage during the 2018 Outside Lands Music And Arts Festival at Golden Gate Park on August 12, 2018 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
26. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – Season 5Source:Getty
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 0916 — Pictured: Musical Guest Janet Jackson and Daddy Yankee perform 'Made For Now' on August 17, 2018 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
27. MTV EMAs 2018 – ShowSource:Getty
BILBAO, SPAIN – NOVEMBER 04: Janet Jackson performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2018 at the Bilbao Exhibition Centre (BEC) on November 04, 2018 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Dave Hogan/MTV 2018/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for MTV)
28. Janet Jackson in concertSource:Getty
The American pop singer Janet Jackson dances on stage during a concert in the Frankfurt Festival Hall, pictured on 8th May 1998. (Photo by Arne Dedert/picture alliance via Getty Images)
29. Janet Jackson in concertSource:Getty
The American pop singer Janet Jackson dances on stage in her concert at Frankfurt Festival Hall, pictured on 8th May 1998. (Photo by Arne Dedert/picture alliance via Getty Images)