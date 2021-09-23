See Jordyn Woods’ Barely There Birthday Dress & 14 More Of Her Sexiest Style Wins

Influencer Jordyn Woods has mastered the art of garnering attention and looking amazing while doing it. Whether she’s on a Hollywood runway, heating up The Gram with sexy pics from around the house or sharing vacation photos with her boo Karl Anthony-Towns, she’s always got her ish together.
Recently, Woods made headlines for her “barely-there” birthday dress. Here’s what celeb-culture site PopSugar had to say:
There are sheer dresses, and then there’s Jordyn Woods’s birthday dress in a league of its damn own. While celebrating her 24th trip around the sun over the weekend, the model and socialite wore the be-all and end-all of see-through dresses — like, we’re talkin’ Zoë Kravitz at the Met Gala levels of see-through here, people. After her original look didn’t come together in time for the party, Jordyn snagged a showstopping Area dress made entirely of draped crystals and, well, that’s about it.
Thursday (Sept. 23), is Woods’ 24th birthday. In honor of her adding another candle to the proverbial cake, let’s take a look back at a few of her sexiest style moments.
1. Woods Vs The BossSource:Andre Jones
Jordyn Woods behind the scenes of the Rick Ross ‘Big Tyme’ music video.
2. More Behind The Scenes at Rozay Video ShootSource:Sarah MK Paris
Jordyn Woods BTS of Rick Ross’ video jordyn woods
3. Jordyn Woods “UOMA & Juneteenth” Red Carpet Celebration
Jordyn Woods attends the UOMA & Juneteenth red carpet event celebrating the launch of Sharon Chuter’s new product line, UOMA by Sharon C for WALMART held at Hyde Sunset in Los Angeles, California USA on June 18, 2021
4. The Official 2018 American Music Awards After Party Presented By Security BenefitSource:Getty
Woods performs on stage during the official 2018 American Music Awards after party presented by Security Benefit at Microsoft Theater Gold Ballroom on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
5. Jordyn Woods “47 Meters Down: Uncaged” Premiere Red Carpet
Woods on the red carpet at the ’47 Meters Down: Uncaged’ premiere held at the Regency Village Theater in Westwood, California USA on August 13, 2019.
6. Shiseido MasterclassSource:Getty
Jordyn Woods attends Shiseido Masterclass on September 25, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
7. LIBRA Season Loading
8. Glow Recipe Presents Watermelon Night Market At The GroveSource:Getty
Influencer Jordyn Woods attends Glow Recipe presents Watermelon Night Market at The Grove at Glow Studio Grove on September 12, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
9. Way2Sexy
10. Baggy & Bougie
11. Jordyn Woods attends UOMA Beauty Summer PartySource:Getty
12. Life’s A Beach
13. The American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2019Source:Getty
Jordyn Woods attends The American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2019 Presented By Macy’s at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 7, 2019 in New York City.
14. Rise & Shine
15. Happy Birthday, Jordyn Woods!Source:Antwon Maxwell
Cheers and best wishes on your special day!!