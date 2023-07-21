Juvenile Tiny Desk Concert Set a Record 4 Million Views in Only 2 Weeks!

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Cash Money Records legend, Juvenile “takin’ ova” the NPR’s Music Headquarters with a groundbreaking Tiny Desk concert .

Juvenile performed 10 of his classic hit records including “Slow Motion”, “Rodeo”, “Bling Bling” and the best love song ever, as Mannie Fresh stated “Back That A** Up” .

The New Orleans native arrived with full symphony orchestra, a string section, including two Grammy Award winners Trombone Shorty and John Baptise, the legendary producer and emcee Mannie Fresh, the powerful vocal duo The Amours, a ton of energy and a can of Juvie Juice.

The concert was also in dedication of Black Music Month alongside other legends such as Babyface, Charlie Wilson, Adam Blackstone & more !

Ironically Juvenile was unaware of the Tiny Desk musical platform and didn’t want to participate.

Juvenile went to social media to see where his real fans from the 99′ and 2000s were and they definitely showed up. “10k retweets and I will RECONSIDER doing @NPR Tiny Desk ” Juvenile tweeted.

10,000 tweets later Juvenile served up one of Tiny Desk most top tier concert NPR Music has ever premiered all while drinking a can of his juvie juice.

The encore to perform “Back That A** Up” is what took this concert to another level as Juvenile ask the ladies in his audience to get real athletic.

This is definitely the tiny desk concert we all didn’t know we needed in the spirit Hip Hop as we celebrate 50 years !

Check out the legendary concert and some social media reactions below !

Juvenile’s Tiny Desk concert premiered Friday, June 30.

