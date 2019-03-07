Baby Tsunami: Kehlani’s Baby Bump Is Making Beautiful Waves [PHOTOS]

Back in October 2018, Kehlani announced that she was four months pregnant. Well, it’s March 2019 and we’re expecting her baby to pop out any time now!

Ahead of her delivery, Kehlani’s released two new videos so far this year. One for “Nights Like This” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and most recently, “Butterfly” – both of which come from her 2019 mixtape, While We Wait.

In between working while carrying, Kehlani’s shared some beautiful photos of her baby bump. See a few of our favs below…

