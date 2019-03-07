Baby Tsunami: Kehlani’s Baby Bump Is Making Beautiful Waves [PHOTOS]

Back in October 2018,
announced that she was four months pregnant. Well, it’s March 2019 and we’re expecting her baby to pop out any time now! Kehlani
Ahead of her delivery, Kehlani’s released two new videos so far this year. One for “Nights Like This” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and most recently, “Butterfly” – both of which come from her 2019 mixtape,
While We Wait.
In between working while carrying, Kehlani’s shared some beautiful photos of her baby bump. See a few of our favs below…
View this post on Instagram
being able to navigate this gift of life, and eventually the earthside reach of Adeya with the guidance, support & care of @parteramidwifery has been and will be glorious. doing things the way they have been done for ages. connecting with my ancestors to bring new life and as @k6mil says, babies are the closest we get earthside to ancestors.. and how do we honor ancestors? with ceremony, honor, offerings, as they will come with offerings for us just the same. my mother’s blessing ceremony was beautiful. mom friends, babies, family... i felt so cared for, heard, seen, and safe. received so many forms of blessings, so many forms of prayer, so many forms of love. i love this love. thank you Sumi & Andrea my beautiful, ever knowing, magical midwives. my 8 year old doula Amada, my taurean princess. & fefy, always providing the sunshine with every smile. thank you friends and mommy. thank you @queenhippiegypsy for alllll of this luscious generous rose quartz!!! what a surreal BLESSING! i love youuuuu all. love you Yaya. we are so ready! #Midwifery #Partera #Parteramidwifery #homebirth @sierraniicole took these go girl 😂🧡 34 weeks!
A post shared by
Kehlani (@kehlani) on Feb 5, 2019 at 10:08am PST
View this post on Instagram
been hesitant to be all preggo on instagram because it seems to invoke some kind of crazy negativity in a lot of people and i want to protect mine and her energy alike. we are so healthy, happy, and abundant tho! we are more present than i have ever been alone, more strong than i have ever been on my own. 6 months and i feel like time is flying. this is my most favorite journey i have ever embarked on, the greatest path i have ever taken. navigating today’s day of mourning with the intention to heal up with loved ones, share nourishment in the form of yummy food and laughter, and gently remember history & the never ending fight of our ancestors to this day. thank you for everyone who has ever came before me, and love and strength to those who come next. not celebration, just giving thanks. gratitude always, in all ways. love you! (thank you @buddhajewelryorganics for the ear adornment i feel so royal!!!)
A post shared by
Kehlani (@kehlani) on Nov 22, 2018 at 11:47am PST