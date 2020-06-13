Kyrie Irving Leading Group of Players Who Feel The NBA Restarting Would Be A Bad Look

The NBA has already agreed that July 30 basketball will resume play, but some of the league’s superstars are calling foul.

Not everyone is excited to pack up and head to Disney’s Wide World of Sports in Orlando next month. Yahoo Sports Chris Haynes is reporting that Brooklyn Nets all-star, Kyrie Irving, is leading a group of players not happy the league is restarting right now. According to Haynes, “he’s of the mindset that during racial tension, not returning to play should be considered.”

Bleacher Reports‘ Taylor Rooks and Howard Beck report that Irving organizing a phone call that will take place tonight (June.12) with other players to “discuss what position they should take,” and that he’s is a “driving force.”

Even though the NBA board of governors approved the 22-team restart plan by a 29-1 margin and the NBPA board of player representatives supporting the following day, Haynes reports “a significant number” were not happy how the union conducted the vote last Friday.

As @TaylorRooks, @HowardBeck reports, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has organized a call tonight for players to discuss what position they should take. He’s of mindset that during racial tension, not returning to play should be considered, sources say. https://t.co/8W8VaZMxQh — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 12, 2020

Haynes also reports some players are “reluctant to express their views in fear of opposing the superstars who are adamant about playing if proper safety measures are in place.” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that “40 to 50 players” expressed numerous concerns for restarting the season and had a variety of reasons with civil unrest being one of them.

Taylor Rooks reports that 150 players are expected to take part in a zoom call “to solidify” what action they will take and what kind of message they want to unify under. Beck followed that up stating approximately 200 players could participate on the call.

There's growing concern re NBA's bubble plan. Players want more freedom of movement while in Orlando. One agent estimates that 2/3 of the top 40 would refuse to play under the proposed restrictions. https://t.co/IrM5MHPu5e — Howard Beck (@HowardBeck) June 12, 2020

Yahoo Sports‘ Vincent Goodwill reports that “several high-profile players” have been in communication with other players explaining the potential negative financial impact not playing could have on them.

Yahoo Sources: Several high profile players are communicating with their counterparts and educating them on potential negative financial impact not playing would have on the players, not just for this season but moving forward. (Cont’d) — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) June 12, 2020

Yahoo sources cont’d: The high profile players are also relaying that the NBPA won’t have any leverage negotiating a new CBA with owners in the middle of a pandemic — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) June 12, 2020

Other concerns players have with the NBA’s plan to restart the season include being unable to leave the Wide World of Sports resort for as long as three months depending on how far your team gets in the postseason, and, of course, COVID-19.

Beginning on June 23, a head coach can be one of the two coaches working with players in voluntary workouts, per sources. https://t.co/elRmBUra5t — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 12, 2020

Regardless, the NBA is still planning on tipping off July 30.

#NBATwitter, of course, couldn’t resist making jokes out Kyrie’s hesitation to return to NBA action. Some folks agree with Irving’s stance as well. You can peep the tweets in the gallery below.

